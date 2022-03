POLSON - Ann M. (nee Campbell) and Richard L.September 30, 2020 and August 21, 2020 respectively in their home town of Salisbury, NC. Friend are invited to attend Graveside Services for Ann on Thursday morning at 10:00 AM, followed by U.S. Air Force Military Honors for Richard at 11:00 AM, in Acacia Park Cemetery, 4215 Tonawanda Creek Rd., Pendleton, NY. Condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com