BETZ - Ann R. (nee Magrone)
September 11, 2020, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth R. Betz, Sr.; loving mother of Kenneth R. (Judy) Betz, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Erika L. Betz; dear sister of Dominic (late Carolyn) Magrone; adored aunt of Kimberly Quarido. The family will be present on Saturday, September 19th, from 9 to 10 AM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Hopkins Rd.), where Funeral Services will follow at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations in Ann's memory may be made to the Macular Degeneration Foundation (eyesight.org
). As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.