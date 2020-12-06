JOHNSON - Ann Rachel
(nee Rumbold)
Age 100, a lifelong resident of the City of Tonawanda, died on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William E. Johnson who died in 1987; mother of William "Skip" (Betty) Johnson; daughter of the late Philip C. and Magdelena (nee Burterd) Rumbold; predeceased by two brothers and four sisters; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Ann was a 1938 graduate of Tonawanda High School and a 1941 graduate of Buffalo General Hospital School of Nursing. She was a US Army Veteran of World War II, serving with the 23rd General Hospital Unit in Africa and Italy. She was a member of Tonawandas Post 264 American Legion in the City of Tonawanda and a life member of the Historical Society of the Tonawandas. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a private service and interment will be held by the family. Memorials may be made to the Historical Society of the Tonawandas, 113 Main Street, Tonawanda, NY 14150. Arrangements by JOHN 0. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tonawanda, NY. Please share online condolences at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.