Smith - Ann (nee Maloney)
Of Hamburg, NY, on January 5, 2022. Devoted wife of 50 years to late Lawrence "Larry" Smith; beloved mother of Jacqueline (Shawn) Kabza and Timothy (Mary) Smith; loving grammy of Ashley, Molly, Nolan, Ava, Jack, Gavin and Ally; sister of Mary Ellen (Albert) Monile, Sheila (late Richard) Kornowicz; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Friends will be received Monday from 4-7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075, 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday 10:00 AM at SS Peter & Paul Church, Hamburg. Flowers are gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.