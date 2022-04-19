Menu
Ann L. SWAN
SWAN - Ann L.
(nee Wrzesien)
April 16, 2022, age 75. Beloved wife of the late William E. Swan; daughter of the late Stanley and Anna Wrzesien; dear sister of Pauline (Thomas) Kalenik and Alan (Nancy Reid) Wrzesien; cherished aunt of Christopher Wrzesien. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (at Hopkins Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 9:30 AM from St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Olean, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the William E. and Ann L. Swan Foundation. Share condolences at
www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Apr
22
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Gregory the Great Church
200 St. Gregory Court, NY
