HEIDLE - Ann T. (nee Schaefer)
Of Lancaster, NY, October 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Kenneth Sr., of 69 years; loving mother of Kenneth Jr., (Michelle), Karen Heidle, Lisa (Curt) Blizzard, Laura (Todd) Cox and LouAnn (Scott) Nowicki, dearest grandmother of Dr. Kenneth (Kelly), Megan (Brent) Schiele, Bethany, Derek (Kimberly) Demaio, Zackary Demaio, Isaak Demaio, Kelsie (Joseph) Brownell, Sydney (Daniel) Bailey, Connor (Dana Santasiero) Blizzard, Spenser Blizzard, late Ashley Schank, Keyna (John) Escher, Forrest Schank, Tatum Cox, Lily Ann Cox, Ian and Ana Nowicki; great-grandmother of Kenneth, Samuel, Owen, Rory, Ariana, Emmett, Luna Ann, Addie, Hudson and Heidi; sister of Joe (late Carolyn), late Joan (late Dr. Louis) Keppler, late William (late Jean) and the late Robert (Connie), late George and the late John (Ann); sister-in-law of the late Margaret; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, Wednesday morning at 10:30. No prior visitation. Ann worked at the Lancaster Senior Citizen Center as the Craft Instructor for over 32 years and her family was her life. Condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.