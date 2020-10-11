Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ann T. HEIDLE
1933 - 2020
BORN
August 30, 1933
DIED
October 9, 2020
HEIDLE - Ann T. (nee Schaefer)
Of Lancaster, NY, October 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Kenneth Sr., of 69 years; loving mother of Kenneth Jr., (Michelle), Karen Heidle, Lisa (Curt) Blizzard, Laura (Todd) Cox and LouAnn (Scott) Nowicki, dearest grandmother of Dr. Kenneth (Kelly), Megan (Brent) Schiele, Bethany, Derek (Kimberly) Demaio, Zackary Demaio, Isaak Demaio, Kelsie (Joseph) Brownell, Sydney (Daniel) Bailey, Connor (Dana Santasiero) Blizzard, Spenser Blizzard, late Ashley Schank, Keyna (John) Escher, Forrest Schank, Tatum Cox, Lily Ann Cox, Ian and Ana Nowicki; great-grandmother of Kenneth, Samuel, Owen, Rory, Ariana, Emmett, Luna Ann, Addie, Hudson and Heidi; sister of Joe (late Carolyn), late Joan (late Dr. Louis) Keppler, late William (late Jean) and the late Robert (Connie), late George and the late John (Ann); sister-in-law of the late Margaret; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, Wednesday morning at 10:30. No prior visitation. Ann worked at the Lancaster Senior Citizen Center as the Craft Instructor for over 32 years and her family was her life. Condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church
, Lancaster, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.