THILL - Ann W. (nee Wood)
Of Holland, NY, September 29, 2021. Beloved wife of Francis A. Thill; dearest mother of Michael E. (Peggy) Thill, Andrew R. (Kathleen) Thill and Karen A. (Daniel) Walczak; grandmother of Kyle, Kevin, Dean and Drew. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mrs. Thill graduated from Deaconess School of Nursing in 1957 and worked at Sisters of St. Francis Mother House and Infirmary for over 30 years. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences online at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.