BELLITTIERE - Anna M. (nee Fortunato)
Of Amherst, entered into rest on December 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Bellittiere; devoted mother of Daniel (Rose), Matthew, Anthony, Lucie Anne and Fr. David Bellittiere; dear sister of Antoinette (late Frank) Volpe, the late Lucille (late Bob) Gordan and the late Marie (late Nickie) Vero; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, on Thursday (December 16, 2021) from 2-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Benedict's Church, 1317 Eggert Rd. (corner of Main St.), Amherst, on Friday (December 17, 2021) at 9:30 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anna's memory may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernawilliamsville.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2021.