Anna M. BELLITTIERE
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
BELLITTIERE - Anna M. (nee Fortunato)
Of Amherst, entered into rest on December 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Bellittiere; devoted mother of Daniel (Rose), Matthew, Anthony, Lucie Anne and Fr. David Bellittiere; dear sister of Antoinette (late Frank) Volpe, the late Lucille (late Bob) Gordan and the late Marie (late Nickie) Vero; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, on Thursday (December 16, 2021) from 2-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Benedict's Church, 1317 Eggert Rd. (corner of Main St.), Amherst, on Friday (December 17, 2021) at 9:30 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anna's memory may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernawilliamsville.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Dec
17
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Benedict's Church
1317 Eggert Rd. (corner of Main St.), Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very sorry to hear of Ms. Bellittiere´s passing. Her son Dan is a wonderful person
Daniel Farmer
Family
January 23, 2022
Dan, so sorry to hear of your loss. I will keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Mary Anastasia
December 15, 2021
