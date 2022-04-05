CALLAHAN - Anna Marie(nee Higgins)Of Tonawanda, NY, April 1, 2022 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Callahan; devoted mother of Thomas E. (Rebecca) and Anne Mary Callahan; loving grandmother of Daniel and Jennifer Callahan, Jessica A. Beeley and Jennifer Martinez; great- grandmother of 10; sister of the late Robert (late Jean) Higgins and Joan Higgins-Bergum; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, April 7th, at 9:30 AM at St. Christopher Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Buffalo Hospice Foundation. Please share online condolences at