Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anna Marie CALLAHAN
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Ave
Kenmore, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Mass of Christian Burial
Apr, 7 2022
9:30a.m.
St. Christopher Church
Send Flowers
CALLAHAN - Anna Marie
(nee Higgins)
Of Tonawanda, NY, April 1, 2022 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Callahan; devoted mother of Thomas E. (Rebecca) and Anne Mary Callahan; loving grandmother of Daniel and Jennifer Callahan, Jessica A. Beeley and Jennifer Martinez; great- grandmother of 10; sister of the late Robert (late Jean) Higgins and Joan Higgins-Bergum; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, April 7th, at 9:30 AM at St. Christopher Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Buffalo Hospice Foundation. Please share online condolences at
www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
7
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Christopher Church
2660 Niagara Falls Blvd, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.