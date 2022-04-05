CALLAHAN - Anna Marie
(nee Higgins)
Of Tonawanda, NY, April 1, 2022 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Callahan; devoted mother of Thomas E. (Rebecca) and Anne Mary Callahan; loving grandmother of Daniel and Jennifer Callahan, Jessica A. Beeley and Jennifer Martinez; great- grandmother of 10; sister of the late Robert (late Jean) Higgins and Joan Higgins-Bergum; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, April 7th, at 9:30 AM at St. Christopher Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Buffalo Hospice Foundation. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 5, 2022.