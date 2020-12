CICO - Anna (Suznovich)

December 1, 2020. Sister of Elizabeth Pembleton, Irene Parker, Joseph and Louis Suznovich, Dona Abbott and the late Kate Bertram, Sam, Marie and Evelyn Suznovich; survived by nieces and nephews. Anna was a retired flight attendant for American Airlines. No services will be held. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.