FRANCISCO - Anna "Baba"
April 10, 2022.
Anna passed away peacefully in her sleep at age 91. She is predeceased by her siblings, four brothers and two sisters. She is survived by children, Diana Francisco, Buffalo, John Francisco, Buffalo, Janet (Robert) Calabrese, Fairport, Nancy (Jim) Francisco, NC; grandchildren, Amanda (Brian) Beachner, Lauren (Chris) Teugeman, Emma Francisco, Hannah Francisco, four great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Anna was born in Kiev, Ukraine, and migrated to the United State circa 1949. She often said there is no place in this world like the United States of America. She loved her new country. Anna, who owned her own business making and designing window treatments, retired at age 80. She loved working in her yard, baking, traveling and family. Family and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at St. Joseph's Church, 43 Gebhardt Rd., Penfield, NY. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Anna's memory to Episcopal Senior Life Communities, 505 Mt. Hope Ave., Rochester, NY 14620. To share a memory or send the family a condolence, please visit www.harrisfuneralhome.com
