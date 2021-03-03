Menu
Anna KASPROWSKA
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2047 Broadway Street
Buffalo, NY
KASPROWSKA - Anna
(nee Szczawinski)
February 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Szczepan Kasprowski; dearest mother of Danielle (Jerzy) Malcher and Danuta (Roman) Lerka; loving grandmother of Maggie Felton and Jack Lerza; also survived by many friends. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, March 4th, at 11 AM, in St. Stanislaus Church, 123 Townsend Street, Buffalo. Entombment following in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Stanislaus Church
123 Townsend Street, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of Anna Kasprowska ( ) May God bless her soul and may she rest in peace. Let us wish her a delightful journey to eternity . Goodbye to you, our dear Aunt and Godmother! Sleep softly. This is not an ending, but this is actually the beginning of your new life. This is not death, but this is your birth into eternity. You will always be in our thought! '! .
Sukhotskiy's Family
March 3, 2021
