KASPROWSKA - Anna
(nee Szczawinski)
February 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Szczepan Kasprowski; dearest mother of Danielle (Jerzy) Malcher and Danuta (Roman) Lerka; loving grandmother of Maggie Felton and Jack Lerza; also survived by many friends. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, March 4th, at 11 AM, in St. Stanislaus Church, 123 Townsend Street, Buffalo. Entombment following in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.