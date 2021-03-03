In loving memory of Anna Kasprowska ( ) May God bless her soul and may she rest in peace. Let us wish her a delightful journey to eternity . Goodbye to you, our dear Aunt and Godmother! Sleep softly. This is not an ending, but this is actually the beginning of your new life. This is not death, but this is your birth into eternity. You will always be in our thought! '! .

Sukhotskiy's Family March 3, 2021