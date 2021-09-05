Kerrigan - Anna E.
(nee Mamon)
Of Blasdell, NY, September 3, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Kerrigan; dearest mother of Patrick (Margaret) Kerrigan; loving grandmother of Sara (Judd) Robinson, Scott (Kelly) Kerrigan and Laura Kerrigan; cherished great-grandmother of Tanner, Rylin and Jack Robinson and Rory Kerrigan; dear sister of the late Florence (late Edward) Pienta; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, September 11th at 9:30AM at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 3688 South Park Ave., Blasdell, NY 14219. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.