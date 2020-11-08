KWAPISZESKI - Anna
(nee Kukla)
November 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Kwapiszeski; loving mother of Karen (John) Finster and Paul (Sharon) Kwapiszeski; dear grandmother of Elizabeth (Christopher) Covey, Eric Hinsch, Jacob (Megan Partridge) Kwapiszeski, Emma Kwapiszeski, Blake Nizialek; survived by four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; sister of the late Adam (Julie), Stanley Kukla and Genevieve (John) Pustulka. Memorial Mass will be offered Saturday, December 19, 11 AM, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Silver Creek, NY. Please share online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.