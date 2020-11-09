BETTI - Anna M. (nee Guido)
November 6, 2020, beloved wife of Edward A. Betti; dear mother of Anthony (Karen) and Michael Betti; loving grandmother of Corey Holley (Brittany Shaver), Alicia (Chris) Reveles and Kristian (Andriana Lozier); great-grandmother of Hannah, Ayden, Johnathan, Celia, Mackenzie and Raelynn. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.). All health restrictions will be in place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10 AM in St. John the XXIII Parish (please assemble at church). Entombment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 9, 2020.