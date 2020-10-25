LEHNER - Anna M.
October 10, 2020, age 93. Beloved daughter of the late Josef and Maria (nee Neumayer) Lehner; dear sister of Mary Lehner and the late Albert Lehner; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private graveside services were held at Mount Calvary Cemetery. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.