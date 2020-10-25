Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Anna M. LEHNER
LEHNER - Anna M.
October 10, 2020, age 93. Beloved daughter of the late Josef and Maria (nee Neumayer) Lehner; dear sister of Mary Lehner and the late Albert Lehner; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private graveside services were held at Mount Calvary Cemetery. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.