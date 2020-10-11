ROACH - Anna M. (nee Seyfried)
Of Orchard Park, formerly Attica, passed gently into her eternal life on October 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Roach. She will be greatly missed by her children James, Cindi (Kenny) Blair, Patrick (Edie) and Ann Marie and also her loving brother Thomas Diebold. Grandma Roach had nine grandchildren that she loved dearly, with each one being her favorite; Kimberly, James Jr., Christine, Jonathan, Adam, Kristen, Dylan, Kacy and Ryan. Also survived by her 11 great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday, October 16 from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning, October 17 in St. Bernadette's Church, 5930 South Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Inurnment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.