HAUNGS - Anna May(nee Sauka)Of East Aurora, NY, September 12, 2020, formerly of Kilmarnock, VA and Elma, NY; beloved wife of the late Robert F. Haungs; dearest mother of Daniel, James (Eileen), late Robert (Nancy) and late Michael (Linda) Haungs; loving grandmother of Cheryl (Michael) Bennett, Robert (Linda), Richard (Molly) Haungs, Rebecca (John) Darszewski, James, Jeffery Haungs, Tamara (Jeff) Wagner, Lindsay (David) Thomas and 13 great-grandchildren; sister of Martha Drachenberg, Michael (Anita) Sauka; predeceased by two brothers and one sister. Visitation Friday, 4-8PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (corner Borden Rd.) West Seneca, where a funeral will be held Saturday, at 9:15 AM and from Annunciation Church (Elma) at 10 o'clock. Friends are invited. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo in memory of Anna May. Online condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com