Anna May HAUNGS
HAUNGS - Anna May
(nee Sauka)
Of East Aurora, NY, September 12, 2020, formerly of Kilmarnock, VA and Elma, NY; beloved wife of the late Robert F. Haungs; dearest mother of Daniel, James (Eileen), late Robert (Nancy) and late Michael (Linda) Haungs; loving grandmother of Cheryl (Michael) Bennett, Robert (Linda), Richard (Molly) Haungs, Rebecca (John) Darszewski, James, Jeffery Haungs, Tamara (Jeff) Wagner, Lindsay (David) Thomas and 13 great-grandchildren; sister of Martha Drachenberg, Michael (Anita) Sauka; predeceased by two brothers and one sister. Visitation Friday, 4-8PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (corner Borden Rd.) West Seneca, where a funeral will be held Saturday, at 9:15 AM and from Annunciation Church (Elma) at 10 o'clock. Friends are invited. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo in memory of Anna May. Online condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
