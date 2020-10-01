DITTMAN - Anna May K.
(nee Goergen)
September 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles Dittman; loving mother of Milann Dittman; sister of the late Aloysius Goergen and Kathleen Nichols; sister-in-law of William Nichols; also survived by neices, nephews and loving friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 9 AM at St. Michael's Church, 651 Washington St., Buffalo, NY 14203, where memorials may be made in lieu of flowers. Facial covering and social distancing are required for Mass. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC.Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com