Anna May O'NEILL
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
O'NEILL - Anna May (nee McWilliams)
Of North Boston, entered into rest March 27, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Patrick J. "Slick" O'Neill; devoted mother of James, Mary Pat, Kevin, M. Renee O'Neill and Anne Marie (Chad Sr.) Tanyi; cherished grandmother of Patrick, Evan and Chad Jr.; loving daughter of the late Henry and Mary McWilliams; dear sister of the late Henry and Arthur McWilliams; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 2-7 PM. Prayers will be held Wednesday morning at 9 o'clock and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Bernadette's Church at 10 o'clock. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anna's memory to Hospice of Buffalo or Roswell Park Cancer Institute. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
31
Prayer Service
9:00a.m.
St. Bernadette's Church
NY
Mar
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Bernadette's Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It was a great pleasure and honor to have met you. You were one of a kind. Hope you and Mr. O' Neill are now together again and dancin' with the angels. Peace , love and strength to the family.
Lisa
March 30, 2021
The Seyfrieds
March 29, 2021
James And Sharon O'Sullivan
March 29, 2021
