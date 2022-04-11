O'SHEI - Anna M. (nee Cosentino)

April 8, 2022, of Buffalo, NY. Dear mother of Kevin, Christopher (Carolyn) O'Shei, Vincent (Robin) Schultz, the late Joseph and Brian O'Shei; grandmother of four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister of Grace Cosentino, Patricia (Dennis) Lochren, the late Joseph Cosentino and Marie Sue Kastell; survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, 10 AM, at Most Precious Blood Church, Angola, NY (please assemble at the church). Arrangements by the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 11, 2022.