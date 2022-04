PHILLIPS - Anna L.

(nee Milhouse)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest January 8, 2022. Relatives and friends may visit Holy Temple COGIC, 572 Clinton Street, Buffalo, on Saturday, from 11 AM-12 Noon, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 12, 2022.