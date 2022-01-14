Menu
Anna Rose SCIANDRA
SCIANDRA - Anna Rose
(nee Sebastiano)
Of Williamsville, entered into rest January 11, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Sciandra; devoted mother of Anne (Wayne) Siminski, Salvatore Sciandra II (Erin Sullivan), Maria Sciandra (Dan Stevens) and Angelo Sciandra (Melanie Roth); cherished grandmother of Michael (Elyse) Bauer, Salvatore III (Amanda) Sciandra, Christopher (Heather) Bauer, Anthony (Jennifer) Sciandra, Nicolas (Victoria) Sciandra, Matthew Sciandra, Austin Sciandra, Tyler Roth, Danielle (Richard) Cambio and Kate Stevens; adored great-grandmother of Michael, Zachary, Joanna, Caden, Paisley, Adella, Norah, Merian, Aurora, Skyler, Nash, Oliver, Matthew and Liam; loving daughter of the late Salvatore and Maria Sebastiano; dear sister of Michael (Marie) Sebastiano and the late Nicholas (late Michelina) Sebastiano, Flora (late Tracy) Jennings, James (late Virginia) Sebastiano and Mary (late Joseph) Dominique; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Sunday (January 16) from 1-5 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Andrew's RC Church, 34 Francis Ave., Sloan, NY on Monday morning at 10 o'clock. (Please assemble at church.) Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anna's name to Hospice Foundation or Wings Flight of Hope Inc. Online condolences may be shared with the family at
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Jan
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Andrew's RC Church
34 Francis Ave., Sloan, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sciandra Family, This is truly a sad day and my heart is heavy. Your mom was a beautiful person whom I am honored and fortunate to have known. I met her many years ago at St. Francis while attending Mass with my grandma, Flora Nogaro. Anna exuded immense love, kindness, faith and utter happiness wherever she went. I loved her and I´m so glad that I got to know her so well. Another East Lovejoy gem has left us. God bless Anna, and may her soul rest Rest In Peace. We will miss her dearly. Thinking of you all at this sad time.
Christopher Nogaro
Friend
January 14, 2022
The Myers Family
January 14, 2022
Sincere sympathy to the family
Dennis and Jean Proefrock
January 14, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ron & Judy Incorvaia
January 14, 2022
