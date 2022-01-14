Sciandra Family, This is truly a sad day and my heart is heavy. Your mom was a beautiful person whom I am honored and fortunate to have known. I met her many years ago at St. Francis while attending Mass with my grandma, Flora Nogaro. Anna exuded immense love, kindness, faith and utter happiness wherever she went. I loved her and I´m so glad that I got to know her so well. Another East Lovejoy gem has left us. God bless Anna, and may her soul rest Rest In Peace. We will miss her dearly. Thinking of you all at this sad time.

Christopher Nogaro Friend January 14, 2022