SCIANDRA - Anna Rose
(nee Sebastiano)
Of Williamsville, entered into rest January 11, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Sciandra; devoted mother of Anne (Wayne) Siminski, Salvatore Sciandra II (Erin Sullivan), Maria Sciandra (Dan Stevens) and Angelo Sciandra (Melanie Roth); cherished grandmother of Michael (Elyse) Bauer, Salvatore III (Amanda) Sciandra, Christopher (Heather) Bauer, Anthony (Jennifer) Sciandra, Nicolas (Victoria) Sciandra, Matthew Sciandra, Austin Sciandra, Tyler Roth, Danielle (Richard) Cambio and Kate Stevens; adored great-grandmother of Michael, Zachary, Joanna, Caden, Paisley, Adella, Norah, Merian, Aurora, Skyler, Nash, Oliver, Matthew and Liam; loving daughter of the late Salvatore and Maria Sebastiano; dear sister of Michael (Marie) Sebastiano and the late Nicholas (late Michelina) Sebastiano, Flora (late Tracy) Jennings, James (late Virginia) Sebastiano and Mary (late Joseph) Dominique; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Sunday (January 16) from 1-5 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Andrew's RC Church, 34 Francis Ave., Sloan, NY on Monday morning at 10 o'clock. (Please assemble at church.) Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anna's name to Hospice Foundation or Wings Flight of Hope Inc. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 14, 2022.