Anna SOBOLEWSKI
SOBOLEWSKI - Anna
(nee Jurek)
Of Alden, NY, passed away June 1, 2021 at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Edward Sobolewski; dear mother of Mary Ann (John) Jarmuz, Barbara (Clayton) Hoskyns and David Sobolewski; loving grandmother of Michelle Volker, Sarah (Tim) Hack and Laura Hoskyns; great-grandmother of Emily Volker and Riley Hack; sister of the late George (late Ernestine) Czyzowski, Stanley (late Helen) Jurek, Frank (late Mary) Jurek, Clara (late William) Kosieracki, John (Ruth) Jurek and Walter (Rosie) Jurek. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Maximilian Kolbe R.C. Church, 18 West Main St., Corfu, NY, Monday at 10:30 AM (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY Sunday 3-7 PM. Share your condolences online at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Jun
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Maximilian Kolbe R.C. Church
18 West Main St., Corfu, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Your mom and family are in our prayers.
Rita & Greg Cwiklinski
Friend
June 3, 2021
