TSCHERNENKO - Anna

(nee Huschwa)

Passed away peacefully at home on September 17, 2020. Beloved mother of Stan (Eileen), Olga (Peter McKee), Peter (Judy Simmons), and Walter Tschernenko. The family is grateful to Hospice Buffalo and its dedicated staff. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. If so desired, memorials can be made to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14227. Arrangements by Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home.