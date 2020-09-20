TRIGGS - Anna V.
(nee Wiggins)
Of McDonough, GA and formerly of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest on August 8, 2020 at age 84. Devoted mother of Cheryl (Dale) Stephens and the late Sgt. Natalie A. Triggs; cherished grandmother of Tanisha (late Danyell Sr.) Mackin and Nicole (Jayson) Pitts; adored great-grandmother of Danyell Jr., Na'Kye and Destinee. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/ Sheridan Dr. on Saturday (September 26, 2020) from 11:00 AM-11:30 AM. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 11:30 AM. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 Pandemic, services will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.