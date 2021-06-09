WEAVER - Anna (nee Cimeca) Of Orchard Park, NY, June 8, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Paul "Smokey"; dearest mother of Kenneth (Charlene), Paula (late George) Riter, Stephen (Donna) Gallentine, Nadine (Joseph) DeMarco and Jesse (Jo Anne); loving grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of 11; daughter of the late Kojo and Martha (nee Zarnich) Cimeca; beloved sister of Lucille (late Bart) Allen, Diane (James) Werner, and the late Dolly (late Merle) Boyd, Mary Manganello, Dorothy (late David) Ailinger; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIALS CHAPELS INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, with Pomen at 7 PM. Prayers Friday at 9:30 AM with a Funeral Service at St. Stephen Serbian Orthodox Church at 10 AM. Anna was a faithful member of St. Stephen Serbian Orthodox Church, and the Kosta Choir for 40 years. She was an avid bowler until the age of 84, and performed as a country musician in the 60s and 70s. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga.