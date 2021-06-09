Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anna WEAVER
FUNERAL HOME
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue
Lackawanna, NY
WEAVER - Anna (nee Cimeca)
Of Orchard Park, NY, June 8, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Paul "Smokey"; dearest mother of Kenneth (Charlene), Paula (late George) Riter, Stephen (Donna) Gallentine, Nadine (Joseph) DeMarco and Jesse (Jo Anne); loving grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of 11; daughter of the late Kojo and Martha (nee Zarnich) Cimeca; beloved sister of Lucille (late Bart) Allen, Diane (James) Werner, and the late Dolly (late Merle) Boyd, Mary Manganello, Dorothy (late David) Ailinger; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIALS CHAPELS INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, with Pomen at 7 PM. Prayers Friday at 9:30 AM with a Funeral Service at St. Stephen Serbian Orthodox Church at 10 AM. Anna was a faithful member of St. Stephen Serbian Orthodox Church, and the Kosta Choir for 40 years. She was an avid bowler until the age of 84, and performed as a country musician in the 60s and 70s. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue, Lackawanna, NY
Jun
10
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue, Lackawanna, NY
Jun
10
Service
7:00p.m.
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue, Lackawanna, NY
Jun
11
Prayer Service
9:30a.m.
NY
Jun
11
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Stephen Serbian Orthodox Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I´m so sorry about Ann she was a second mother to me in my teens. I have many great memories of her she was a huge help to me when I needed some. I´ll always love her for that.
Donna Sebastiano
Friend
June 9, 2021
To the Family I am so sorry for your loss she will be missed I will remember the good days...Payers and Hugs..RIP Aunt Ann
Susan Foor
Family
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results