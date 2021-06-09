WEAVER - Anna (nee Cimeca)

Of Orchard Park, NY, June 8, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Paul "Smokey"; dearest mother of Kenneth (Charlene), Paula (late George) Riter, Stephen (Donna) Gallentine, Nadine (Joseph) DeMarco and Jesse (Jo Anne); loving grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of 11; daughter of the late Kojo and Martha (nee Zarnich) Cimeca; beloved sister of Lucille (late Bart) Allen, Diane (James) Werner, and the late Dolly (late Merle) Boyd, Mary Manganello, Dorothy (late David) Ailinger; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIALS CHAPELS INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, with Pomen at 7 PM. Prayers Friday at 9:30 AM with a Funeral Service at St. Stephen Serbian Orthodox Church at 10 AM. Anna was a faithful member of St. Stephen Serbian Orthodox Church, and the Kosta Choir for 40 years. She was an avid bowler until the age of 84, and performed as a country musician in the 60s and 70s. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 9, 2021.