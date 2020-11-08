BOSKAT - Annalouise E.
(nee Smith)
Of Leon, NY, entered into rest October 31, 2020. Beloved wife of Arthur J. Boskat, Sr.; devoted mother of Arthur Jr. (Karen) Boskat, Glenn Boskat, Tammy (Dave) Bradigan and Kim (Tony) Moretta; cherished grandmother of twelve grandchildren and two great-granddaughters; loving daughter of the late Howard and Edna Smith; dear sister of Carol "Dolly" Wolf; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.