Anne BENZOW
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
BENZOW - Anne
Age 68, died after a brief illness on September 7, 2021, in Toronto, Ontario. She was born April 10, 1953 in Memphis, TN to Rev. August and Gertrude Moceri. She studied music at Mt. Vernon Nazarene University and was an accomplished musician. Anne married Mark Benzow September 2, 1977, and raised two sons. Her parents both predeceased her; she is survived by her husband, Mark; her two sons Zachary (Alice) Benzow and August (Eleanor) Benzow; two grandsons; one brother Paul (Jody) Moceri and two sisters, Ruth Whitmer and Jeanne (Paul) Ronca; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will follow sometime in the future and announced on Facebook.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
1 Entry
We were at Ann & Mark´s wedding so many years ago. Blessings and sympathy to all the family. With love. Chris & Bob
Christine & Bob Fisher
September 23, 2021
