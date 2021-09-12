BENZOW - Anne

Age 68, died after a brief illness on September 7, 2021, in Toronto, Ontario. She was born April 10, 1953 in Memphis, TN to Rev. August and Gertrude Moceri. She studied music at Mt. Vernon Nazarene University and was an accomplished musician. Anne married Mark Benzow September 2, 1977, and raised two sons. Her parents both predeceased her; she is survived by her husband, Mark; her two sons Zachary (Alice) Benzow and August (Eleanor) Benzow; two grandsons; one brother Paul (Jody) Moceri and two sisters, Ruth Whitmer and Jeanne (Paul) Ronca; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will follow sometime in the future and announced on Facebook.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.