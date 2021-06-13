BONN - Anne Louise Marnon

Formerly of Clarence, died on 19 January 2021 at her daughter's home on Cape Cod after a short illness. Anne was born in Niagara Falls, NY on 29 November 1929. She attended Niagara Falls High School and received a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education from Buffalo State College and a Master of Education as a reading specialist from SUNY Buffalo. She was a teacher in the Amherst School District for 30 years, having taught elementary grades at Smallwood Drive and Harlem Road Schools, as well as reading at the elementary level and at Amherst Junior and Senior High Schools. She was a member of The International Reading Association, National Council of Teachers of English, and Amherst Retired Teachers Association. Before leaving Western New York after the death in 2018 of her beloved companion, Austin Swanson, Anne enjoyed volunteer activities having served as president of the Board of Trustees of The Friends of the Buffalo Psychiatric Center, was a member of The Clarence Contemporary Club, serving as president for two years, and was a member of the Clarence United Methodist Church, serving on the Board of Trustees for six years. Anne enjoyed reading, theater and opera, antiquing with her lifelong friends Bernadette Howard and Judith Fraser (died 2020), and traveling. Her last trip was to Cuba with Mr. Swanson in 2018. Anne was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Robert P. Bonn, who died 1 January 1998, her brother John E. Marnon (Marlene) of Spencerport, and nephew John M. Marnon, as well as her parents John E., Sr. and Helen (Schotz) Marnon. Anne is survived by daughter Elizabeth Anne Pfohl (Jonathan) of Woodstock, GA, grandchildren Stephen, Hannah, Grace and Jonathan, and daughter Susan Leigh Bonn of Wellfleet, MA. A memorial service for friends and family will be held Tuesday, 22 June 2021, 3:30 PM, at Clarence United Methodist Church, 10205 Greiner Road.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.