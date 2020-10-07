SHAFFER - Anne C.
(nee DeWolf)
September 28, 2020, age 103. Beloved wife of the late Harry R. Shaffer; loving mother of Donna (Thomas) West and the late Anne L. Shaffer; cherished grandmother of Joshua and David West; adored great-grandmother of Austin, Johnathon and Jason; dear sister of the late Helen and Robert DeWolf; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd), where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 10 AM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2020.