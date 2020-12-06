SYSAK - Anne C. (nee Pilarski)
December 5, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Stanley P. Sysak. Loving mother of Christine (Harold) Kausch, Theresa (Joseph) Tanski, Gary (Barbara) Sysak and the late Stanley J. (Joyce) Sysak; cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; also survived by many nieces, nephews and relatives. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 6-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 9:30 AM in Resurrection RC Church., 130 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. Entombment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required at funeral home and church. Occupancy restrictions may delay entry. Please share condolences at SmolarekCares.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.