Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Anne C. SYSAK
SYSAK - Anne C. (nee Pilarski)
December 5, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Stanley P. Sysak. Loving mother of Christine (Harold) Kausch, Theresa (Joseph) Tanski, Gary (Barbara) Sysak and the late Stanley J. (Joyce) Sysak; cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; also survived by many nieces, nephews and relatives. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 6-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 9:30 AM in Resurrection RC Church., 130 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. Entombment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required at funeral home and church. Occupancy restrictions may delay entry. Please share condolences at SmolarekCares.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY 14227
Dec
10
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Resurrection RC Church
130 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.