Anne M. DOTZEY
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
DOTZEY - Anne M.
(nee Mulholland)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest December 21, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John J. Dotzey; devoted mother of Joan (Jerry) Brant, Margaret Dotzey and the late Rita Dotzey; adored grandmother of Jonathon and Elizabeth; loving daughter of the late James and Esther Mulholland; dear sister of the late Mary Schmatz and the late Joan (late Timothy) Quinn; fond friend of Dina DiGiuseppe; she is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday morning at 9:30 AM, at the St. Christopher Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda (Please assemble at church). Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul in Anne's memory. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Service
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Dec
27
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Christopher Church
2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I attended nursing school with Anne. We had many adventures together. I will always remember the kindness of her family on holidays as they took in the out of town students. My sincere condolences to her family.
Nancy Goodrich
School
December 26, 2021
Wishing you strength and comfort at this difficult time.
Chris and Joan Stone
Other
December 26, 2021
