DOTZEY - Anne M.
(nee Mulholland)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest December 21, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John J. Dotzey; devoted mother of Joan (Jerry) Brant, Margaret Dotzey and the late Rita Dotzey; adored grandmother of Jonathon and Elizabeth; loving daughter of the late James and Esther Mulholland; dear sister of the late Mary Schmatz and the late Joan (late Timothy) Quinn; fond friend of Dina DiGiuseppe; she is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday morning at 9:30 AM, at the St. Christopher Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda (Please assemble at church). Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul in Anne's memory. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 25, 2021.