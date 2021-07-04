HOLLOWAY - Anne Louise

(nee Eccles)

Entered into rest June 29, 2021. Loving wife of the late Willie James "BO" Holloway of 69 years. Beloved mother of eight children; grandmother of 27; great-grandmother of 80; great-great-grandmother of 16. Sister of Ida Mae Scott, predeceased by Robert, Joseph, William Eccles and Betty Jean Whoozer. Survived by a host of family and friends. Public visitation Thursday, July 8, 2021, 10-11 AM, Funeral 12 Noon at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1933 Kensington Avenue. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.