Anne J. WILSON
WILSON - Anne J. (nee Benincasa)Of Cheektowaga, NY. September 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edwin C. Wilson; dearest mother of Jane (Emil) DiSalvo, Carol (late Mark Faulhaber) (Mark) Sporysz, and David (Susan) Wilson; loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday morning 10:30 AM at Queen of Heaven Church, Mill Rd., West Seneca. Friends are invited. Donations may be made to the Niagara Lutheran Health Foundation, 64 Hager St., Buffalo, NY 14208. Online condolences may be offered at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 24, 2020.
