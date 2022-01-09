Menu
Anne Margaret JEFFORDS
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Mass of Christian Burial
Jun, 18 2022
1:00p.m.
St. Mary's of the Cataract RC Church
JEFFORDS - Anne Margaret
January 4, 2022. Mother of Mark C. Jeffords, Jeanette M. Judd, Marcia J. (Kevin) McNallie and Andrea C. Turner, grandmother of Adam (Rachel) McNallie, Erin (Rich) McGilvray, Alison Jeffords, Emma McNallie, Anna Turner, Elizabeth Judd and Henry Turner, great-grandmother of two, sister of retired Lt. Col. Lawrence Russ, Dr. William (Barbara) Russ, many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Lawrence J. Jeffords and sister of late Eleanor Russ and Mary Lu Schmitt, John, James and Leo Paul Russ. Services held at the convenience of her family. Memorials to St. Mary's of the Cataract Church in Niagara Falls, NY. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com for guest register.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Mary's of the Cataract RC Church
241 Fourth St, Niagara Falls, NY
