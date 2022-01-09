JEFFORDS - Anne Margaret
January 4, 2022. Mother of Mark C. Jeffords, Jeanette M. Judd, Marcia J. (Kevin) McNallie and Andrea C. Turner, grandmother of Adam (Rachel) McNallie, Erin (Rich) McGilvray, Alison Jeffords, Emma McNallie, Anna Turner, Elizabeth Judd and Henry Turner, great-grandmother of two, sister of retired Lt. Col. Lawrence Russ, Dr. William (Barbara) Russ, many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Lawrence J. Jeffords and sister of late Eleanor Russ and Mary Lu Schmitt, John, James and Leo Paul Russ. Services held at the convenience of her family. Memorials to St. Mary's of the Cataract Church in Niagara Falls, NY. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com
for guest register.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.