KASPEREK - Anne M.
(nee Castanza)
Age 64, of Silver Creek, NY, December 15, 2021. Beloved wife of 42 years of Michael J. Kasperek; loving mother of Nathaniel "Nate" (Shannon) and Zachary (Sara) Kasperek; cherished grandmother of Isabella, Adriana, Gabriel, Xander and Lucas; dear sister of Rosemary Castanza, Paula (late Rick) Fronzak and Paul (Yovonna) Castanza; many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the HOLE-PARKER FUNERAL CHAPEL, 160 Central Ave., Silver Creek, on Tuesday, December. 21, 2021 from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church, 962 Gold St., Angola, NY at 11 AM (please assemble at the church). Online condolences may be shared at www.holeparkerfc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.