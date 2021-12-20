Menu
Anne M. KASPEREK
FUNERAL HOME
Hole-Parker Funeral Chapel Inc
160 Central Ave
Silver Creek, NY
KASPEREK - Anne M.
(nee Castanza)
Age 64, of Silver Creek, NY, December 15, 2021. Beloved wife of 42 years of Michael J. Kasperek; loving mother of Nathaniel "Nate" (Shannon) and Zachary (Sara) Kasperek; cherished grandmother of Isabella, Adriana, Gabriel, Xander and Lucas; dear sister of Rosemary Castanza, Paula (late Rick) Fronzak and Paul (Yovonna) Castanza; many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the HOLE-PARKER FUNERAL CHAPEL, 160 Central Ave., Silver Creek, on Tuesday, December. 21, 2021 from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church, 962 Gold St., Angola, NY at 11 AM (please assemble at the church). Online condolences may be shared at www.holeparkerfc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hole-Parker Funeral Chapel Inc
160 Central Ave, Silver Creek, NY
Dec
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
962 Gold St., Angola, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mike and family, Oh my gosh, I'm so so very sorry to hear of Anne's passing. I'm shocked and terribly saddened. Anne was a wonderful, sweet, kind person, always. May she forever rest in peace with God. Claudia and Art Vater
Claudia Vater
Friend
December 23, 2021
Sorry for your loss. May Gods peace be with you and the family.
Linda And Dave Krull
December 22, 2021
So sorry to hear of the loss of Anne. She was a beautiful person inside and out.
Bonnie Rogers (Fries)
December 21, 2021
My condolences to Mike, Zack and Nate. My memories of Ann start way back at A J Schmidt. She was one of the reasons we have such a wonderful PTG there. It was so wonderful to have her back in our church family. I am sure the Lord is out stretching his arms saying welcome home my fine servent.
Karen Kondrick
December 20, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I remember all of us at the school lunch table. I would always trade her for her egg salad sandwich. Prayers for all.
Holly Crandle Crowley
December 20, 2021
