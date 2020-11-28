SISTER ANNE LEHNER, SSS -
A member of the Society of the Sisters of Social Service since 1944, was called home to God's loving embrace on November 19, 2020, at the age of 96. She passed away in Encino, CA, where she was cared for lovingly by the SSS community of LA. She was the daughter of the late Alajos Lehner and Elizabeth Schandl; she was the sister of Agnes Szabó; and she is survived by many nieces and nephews. Her last words: "To our Sisters in Europe and Cuba, my heartfelt gratitude. I shall try to spread my love for each of you. Until we meet again… "The heavens proclaim the Glory of God, and all creation is dancing with joy. Come sing and dance, and sing to the glory of the Lord." Because of the restrictions due to the pandemic, the funeral mass and the burial will be private. The mass will be livestreamed, recorded and it will be made available at: https://prometheus.live/event/funeral-mass-for-sr-anne-e-lehner-sss/
on December 1, 2020, at 10:30 AM. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.