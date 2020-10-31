SENFTLE - Anne M.
October 27, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late William R. and Mary M. (nee Rettig) Senftle; loving sister of Margaret (late Robert) Hambridge, Rosemary (Warren) Bath and the late Edith (Jack) Sugden and Mary Jo (William) Wagner; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Avenue on Monday, November 2nd, from 9:15 AM to 10:15 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave.) at 10:45 AM. Please assemble at church. Anne was a devout Catholic, who served the parish through the years as a Eucharistic Minister, coordinated the Catholic Charities for the parish and tabulated the weekly offerings. She was also a recipient of the St. Joseph the Worker Award through the Parish. In addition to all the work she did for St. John's, Anne volunteered at Our Lady of Fatima Shrine and Ken Ton Meals on Wheels. Anne was a secretary for Linde Air Products for 38 years. A special thank you to all of Anne's caregivers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anne's memory to James V. Ryan Foundation, Ken Ton Meals on Wheels or St. John the Baptist Church. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.