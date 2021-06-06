Menu
Anne M. MELTZER
FUNERAL HOME
Wood Funeral Home
784 Main Street
East Aurora, NY
MELTZER - Anne M. (nee Spencer)
June 5, 2021, of East Aurora, NY. Beloved wife of 45 years of David Meltzer; dear sister of Mary Elizabeth (Joseph) Lischka, Gail Marie (late David) Schickele and John "Jack" Spencer; cherished aunt of Gail Lischka, Adam Spencer, Colin Spencer, Tiernan Spencer and Train Schickele. The family will be present on Thursday from 3-7 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main Street, East Aurora, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 11 at 11:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Parish. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.woodfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wood Funeral Home
784 Main Street, East Aurora, NY
Jun
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception Parish
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wood Funeral Home
David and family, I am so sorry about Ann 's passing. In the few short years I have known Ann she has become a good friend. It was always a joy to be with you both. Ed
Edward Pollock
Friend
June 8, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Ann's passing. In the few short years that I have known David and Ann, I have come to consider them amazing friends. Ann was always a joy to be with.
Edward Pollock
Friend
June 8, 2021
Dear David, Mary ,Gail,and Jack, our deepest sympathy in the loss of our beloved Anne. We will really miss her. Our love and prayers are with all of you. Love, Nedy and Tom
Nedra and a Thomas Mead
Family
June 7, 2021
My dearest Anne ... you lit up my life the moment we met in 1976, and your friendship has been a treasure, forever dear to my heart. Until we meet again, rest in joy and peace.
Marjorie
Friend
June 6, 2021
Dear David and family, we are so very sorry to hear of Anne's passing. We are praying for all of you and trust God to give you strength and comfort.
Harry & Janet Coric
Friend
June 6, 2021
Rest in peace my dear one. The memories, the love you brought to me and my family is forever.
Peter Arber
Friend
June 6, 2021
Rest in Peace my dear one. Being in your life is such a blessing for all my family.
Peter Arber
Friend
June 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I will always remember Ann from the Senior Center in E.A. Where we would exercise together. She was always interested in your story and was such an outgoing person. Prayers to Dave at his loss of his beloved Ann
Marlene Flury
Other
June 6, 2021
