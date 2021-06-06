MELTZER - Anne M. (nee Spencer)
June 5, 2021, of East Aurora, NY. Beloved wife of 45 years of David Meltzer; dear sister of Mary Elizabeth (Joseph) Lischka, Gail Marie (late David) Schickele and John "Jack" Spencer; cherished aunt of Gail Lischka, Adam Spencer, Colin Spencer, Tiernan Spencer and Train Schickele. The family will be present on Thursday from 3-7 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main Street, East Aurora, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 11 at 11:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Parish. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.woodfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.