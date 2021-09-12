Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anne D. MOESCH
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Moesch - Anne D.
(nee Drexelius)
September 9, 2021, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Robert V. Moesch; devoted mother of Sally (B. William) Ralyea, Barbara (Paul) Harder, John (late Anna) Moesch, Gretchen (John) Makelke, Amy (Dr. Anthony) Bartholomew, and late Robert (Jeanne) Moesch; cherished grandmother of Colleen, Debbie, Elizabeth, Paul, Christie, Sara, Bobby, Amber, Johnny, Jesse, Anthony, Mark, Miles, Emily, and David; loving daughter of the late John and Loretto Drexelius; also survived by many dear great-grandchildren. Friends received on Monday from 7 - 9 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday at 9:30 AM at St. Mary of the Lake Church. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Our Lady of Victory Basilica. A link for donations and condolences are available online at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, NY
Sep
14
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Mary of the Lake Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I met Miss Anne while I was beachcombing and she was walking her dog. She was such a nice lady and I always looked forward to running into her. She told me about how her dad built that house. My condolences to Miss Anne's family and friends.
Jim D.
Other
November 8, 2021
We were going through photos with my mom (Sheila Drexelius) and Amy just a couple weeks ago... thought this was such a sweet of picture of Mark, Peter and Anne. Always had such fun at family reunions. Our deepest sympathy to all of you. Sheila and Amy Drexelius and Mary (Drexelius) Fix,
Mary Fix
Family
September 13, 2021
My deepest sympathy. My memory goes back 80 years when Uncle John built the house on Lakeshore.
Peter Ebner
Family
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results