Moesch - Anne D.
(nee Drexelius)
September 9, 2021, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Robert V. Moesch; devoted mother of Sally (B. William) Ralyea, Barbara (Paul) Harder, John (late Anna) Moesch, Gretchen (John) Makelke, Amy (Dr. Anthony) Bartholomew, and late Robert (Jeanne) Moesch; cherished grandmother of Colleen, Debbie, Elizabeth, Paul, Christie, Sara, Bobby, Amber, Johnny, Jesse, Anthony, Mark, Miles, Emily, and David; loving daughter of the late John and Loretto Drexelius; also survived by many dear great-grandchildren. Friends received on Monday from 7 - 9 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday at 9:30 AM at St. Mary of the Lake Church. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Our Lady of Victory Basilica. A link for donations and condolences are available online at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.