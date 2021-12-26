Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anne M. MRUGALA
FUNERAL HOME
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
271 East Main Street
Springville, NY
MRUGALA - Anne M. (nee Ott)
Age 76, of Springville, NY passed away on December 22, 2021. Wife of Stanley J. Mrugala; mother of Sandra (James) DeMott, Andrea Mrugala and Amy (Joseph) Barrion; grandmother of Andrew and Alexander DeMott and Elijah and Isabella Barrion; sister of Wayne (Geri) Ott and the late Virginia Andrews and David (Phyllis) Ott; sister-in-law of John Andrews; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 11am at the St. Aloysius Church, 190 Franklin St., Springville. Memorials may be made to the Springville League for the Handicapped, 393 North St., Springville, NY 14141. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
271 East Main Street, Springville, NY
Dec
28
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
271 East Main Street, Springville, NY
Dec
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Aloysius Church
190 Franklin St., Springville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.