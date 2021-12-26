MRUGALA - Anne M. (nee Ott)
Age 76, of Springville, NY passed away on December 22, 2021. Wife of Stanley J. Mrugala; mother of Sandra (James) DeMott, Andrea Mrugala and Amy (Joseph) Barrion; grandmother of Andrew and Alexander DeMott and Elijah and Isabella Barrion; sister of Wayne (Geri) Ott and the late Virginia Andrews and David (Phyllis) Ott; sister-in-law of John Andrews; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 11am at the St. Aloysius Church, 190 Franklin St., Springville. Memorials may be made to the Springville League for the Handicapped, 393 North St., Springville, NY 14141. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.