RUSSO - Anne C.
95, of Lewiston, NY, passed away on April 16, 2022 at her residence. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Dominick and Rose (Falcone) Massaro. On June 23, 1949, she married Samuel 'Sam' A. Russo. Mr. Russo predeceased her on January 15, 1993. Anne is survived by her daughters, Judith (Thomas, Jr., Esq.) Caserta and Carolyn (Martin) Schena; her grandchildren, Roseanne (Patrick) O'Brien, Sam (Kristen) Russo, Nicholas (Kiera) Russo, Anthony Caserta, Anna (Kevin) Walsh, James Schena (Fiancée Haleigh Guerin) and Francesca Schena; her great-grandchildren, Jack, Molly, Gabriella, Julia, and Joseph; her siblings, Mary (late Benjamin) Sicoli, and Angelo (Louise) Massaro, Esq.; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her husband of 43 years, she was predeceased by her son, Joseph M. (Barbara) Russo; grandson, Thomas Caserta III; and her siblings, Frank (late Dolores) Massaro, Angeline (late D. Arthur) Marinucci, Dominic (Joy) Massaro, and Richard (late Joyce) Massaro. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 22 from 3-7 PM at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY 14304. Anne's Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 AM at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 218 Hinman Street, Youngstown, NY 14174. Entombment in St. Joseph Cemetery, Niagara Falls, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Niagara Hospice. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com
for online condolences.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 20, 2022.