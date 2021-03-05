Menu
Anne L. SUIDA
FUNERAL HOME
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc.
1075 Ridge Road
Lackawanna, NY
SUIDA - Anne L. (nee Pukalo)
Of Lackawanna, at the age of 93, on March 4th, 2021. Wife of the late Chester J. Suida. Mother of the late Dennis J. Suida. Sister of Mary (late Edward) Cyganik, Helen (late Joseph) May and the late Nancy (late Stanley Kita and the late Edwin Rydel), Alex (late Mary Jane) Pukalo and Lillian (late Anthony) Acanfora. Special Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, 2-6 PM, at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc., FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (824-4000). Please remember that Face Coverings and a six foot separation are required. With the current Capacity Restriction, your entry into our Funeral Home may be delayed. Thank you for the comfort and support to the family and your patience in following the Mandated Restrictions. Friends are invited to join the family for the Mass of Christian Burial, at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, on Monday, at 10:30 AM. Entombment to follow at the Pieta Chapel of Holy Cross Mausoleum. Mrs. Suida was a member of the American Legion Matthew Glab Post 1477 Ladies Auxiliary, Altar & Rosary Society of Our Lady of Victory, South Buffalo/Lackawanna Lions Club and a Bingo Worker for over 33 years at the Matthew Glab Post. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society. Please visit www.GANNONFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
1075 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY
Mar
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica
767 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY
Mar
8
Entombment
11:30a.m.
Holy Cross Cemetery
2900 South Park Avenue, Lackawanna
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Anne was a wonderful friend of the family. Played lots of Bingo with her at the Matthew Glab Post. She will be missed.
Lisa Reuther Dunning
Friend
March 11, 2021
Sorry for you loss. Prayers to you and your family.
Rosemary bray
March 7, 2021
Dear Cindy and family, sorry to hear about auntie Ann´s passing She was great lady, she´ll be missed at the pool parties this summer... always a pleasure to be in her company...
Mary and Joe cassillo
March 7, 2021
Dear Mary and Family So sorry to read about Anne's passing away ! She was a wonderful and vibrant person and will be missed ! Remembering all of you and Anne in our prayers !
Tony & Judy Druzbik
March 6, 2021
You will be missed. Thanks for being so nice to me always. You´re with Denny. God bless you both.
Ron & Veronica
March 5, 2021
Annie, will miss you and your fun filled personality.
Wally and Judy Pukalo
March 5, 2021
