SUIDA - Anne L. (nee Pukalo)
Of Lackawanna, at the age of 93, on March 4th, 2021. Wife of the late Chester J. Suida. Mother of the late Dennis J. Suida. Sister of Mary (late Edward) Cyganik, Helen (late Joseph) May and the late Nancy (late Stanley Kita and the late Edwin Rydel), Alex (late Mary Jane) Pukalo and Lillian (late Anthony) Acanfora. Special Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, 2-6 PM, at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc., FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (824-4000). Please remember that Face Coverings and a six foot separation are required. With the current Capacity Restriction, your entry into our Funeral Home may be delayed. Thank you for the comfort and support to the family and your patience in following the Mandated Restrictions. Friends are invited to join the family for the Mass of Christian Burial, at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, on Monday, at 10:30 AM. Entombment to follow at the Pieta Chapel of Holy Cross Mausoleum. Mrs. Suida was a member of the American Legion Matthew Glab Post 1477 Ladies Auxiliary, Altar & Rosary Society of Our Lady of Victory, South Buffalo/Lackawanna Lions Club and a Bingo Worker for over 33 years at the Matthew Glab Post. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society. Please visit www.GANNONFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2021.