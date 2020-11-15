Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Annemarie E. "Annie" HARIG
HARIG - Annemarie E.
"Annie"(nee Owsian)
Of South Buffalo, entered into rest on November 10, 2020, beloved wife of Andrew Harig; devoted mother of Patrick and Megan Harig; loving daughter of the late Richard and Barbara Owsian; dear sister of Richard (Laurie) Owsian, Michael (Candace) Owsian, Lynne (Thomas) Lengel, Lorie (Buck) Noecker, James (Peggy) Owsian and Lucy Murray; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-8 PM. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.