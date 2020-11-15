HARIG - Annemarie E.
"Annie"(nee Owsian)
Of South Buffalo, entered into rest on November 10, 2020, beloved wife of Andrew Harig; devoted mother of Patrick and Megan Harig; loving daughter of the late Richard and Barbara Owsian; dear sister of Richard (Laurie) Owsian, Michael (Candace) Owsian, Lynne (Thomas) Lengel, Lorie (Buck) Noecker, James (Peggy) Owsian and Lucy Murray; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-8 PM. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.