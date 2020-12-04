Wittmeyer - Annemarie
(nee Elliott)
Age 68, of Coatesville, PA, formerly of Hamburg, NY, passed away November 26, 2020, after a 15 year battle with cancer. Annemarie was the beloved wife of David J. Wittmeyer; loving mother of Becky (Adam) Zwack, David (Danielle) Wittmeyer, Kelly (Christopher) Olejniczak, and Lori (Tim Gleason) Wittmeyer; adoring grandmother to 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dearest daughter of the late Thomas and Anne Catherine (nee Manning) Elliott; dear sister of Mary (Tom) Tucker, Dan (Lisa) Elliott, Barb Elliott, and Bridget (Timothy) Wesolek, and the late Thomas (Georgeanna) Elliott. Family will be present to receive friends Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 12-4 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at St. Francis of Assisi Church at 9:30 AM (please assemble at Church). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to International Myeloma Foundation, 12650 Riverside Dr., Suite 206, North Hollywood, CA 91607, or at www.myeloma.org
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 4, 2020.