FRIERI - Annette Marie

60, of Niagara Falls, passed away on Saturday, January 1st, 2022 at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital following a short illness. Born October 3, 1961 at St Luke's Hospital in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, she was the youngest daughter of Constantino (Tony) and Marie Therese (Hobeyche) Frieri. Annette received her childhood and high school education at St. Rita's in Getzville and the West Seneca Developmental Center respectively. As a young adult, Annette began her time with Opportunities Unlimited in Niagara Falls (now Intandem) and endeared herself to her many caregivers over the years. In recent years, she spent her days with her friends at Intandem's Day Habilitation Program on Niagara Falls Boulevard. Annette especially enjoyed spending time with her family, watching movies, listening to music and being doted on by her caretakers. She loved "all things girly," having her nails painted, her hair done, shopping and pretty clothes. She was loveable, funny and her beautiful smile spoke a million words. Her smile was contagious and the twinkle in her eyes told you exactly what she was thinking. No one loved a good prank more than Annette. In addition to her loving father Tony, of Wilson, NY, she is survived by her sister, Micheline Frieri of Niagara Falls and her "family of caregivers" and many friends at Intandem. She was predeceased by her mother, Marie Therese on July 20, 2021. A memorial service will be held at the Hamilton and Clark Funeral Home at 270 Young Street in Wilson at 10am on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 followed by a graveside burial at North Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials, if desired, may be made to the Opportunities of Niagara Foundation (Intandem), 2393 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Niagara Falls, NY 14304-0360. Arrangements are under the direction of Hamilton and Clark Funeral Home, Wilson, New York.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 11, 2022.