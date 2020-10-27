BOIES-LOBL - Annette H.

On her birthday October 26, 2020, of Grand Island, NY, formerly of Clarence, NY; beloved wife of Henry G. Lobl; also survived by beloved nieces and nephews; she was predeceased by her parents Antoinette (nee Giannelli) and Henry A. Boies; siblings and her twin Barbara Boies, Jerome Boies Sr., Hank Boies (Pat Slater) and Mary Boies. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, October 29th, at 10 AM from St. Stephen RC Church, 2100 Baseline Road, Grand Island, NY. Annette's nursing career spanned over 30 years. Arrangements by SHEPARD BROS. FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.